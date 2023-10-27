Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda quit due to creative differences with Rajan Shahi?

Harshad Chopda fans are mighty upset with the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And it seems they have reasons to be.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
A report in Filmbeat said that Harshad decided to quit the show due to emotional exhaustion and creative dissatisfaction.
A source, the portal tells, revealed to Viral Ent-Talks that Harshad was not happy with the way Abhimanyu's character was shaping up on the show.
Harshad Chopda felt that his audience deserved better, the report claims.
Harshad approached the makers with a request for modifications to his character and the story but the makers did not seem too keen on it, as per the reports.
This creative difference made Harshad Chopda quit and explore other avenues. His vision of Abhimanyu and the vision of makers weren't aligned and hence he quit.
Harshad had grown quite close to Abhimanyu's character. But the arc left him dissatisfied and emotionally upset.
The report claims that Rajan Shahid tried to convince Harshad to stay but to no avail.
Some fans noted that Harshad Chopda had stopped attending the events organised by DKP or much. They felt that Harshad attended very few events.
Fans have noted that Rajan Shahi posted lengthy and emotional notes for Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi when they quit but no such post has been made for Harshad or Pranali so far.
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's fans have been slamming makers for ruining their AbhiRa.
These all are just speculations that have surfaced and neither Harshad nor Rajan Shahi have reacted to these rumours yet. Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
