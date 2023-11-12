Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Here’s how actors of Ranjan Shahi’s show are celebrating Diwali
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a popular TV show and has been creating a buzz in the past.
The actors of the Ranjan Shahi TV show share their Diwali plans.
For Samridhi Shukla it's a working Diwali however, post-shoot she will celebrate with her family.
Shehzada Dhami too will be working on Diwali and he hasn’t gone to Punjab for the festival in the past three years.
Sikandar Kharbanda will celebrate Diwali with his wife in Mumbai.
Gaurav Sharma will light up his home with diyas and will visit his friends.
Saloni Sandhu will be celebrating the festival with friends in Mumbai as she cannot travel home.
Preeti Vipin Choudhary always celebrates Diwali with her family.
YRKKH cast and crew did Diwali Puja on the sets on the occasion of Choti Diwali.
