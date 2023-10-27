Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Here's why Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod fans are upset with makers

Fans are all set to bid a tearful adieu to Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, that is, Abhimanyu and Akshara and they are very upset and angry. Here's why...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Abhimanyu to die 

Harshad Chopda's character Abhimanyu will be killed off in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Akshara to grow older 

Pranali Rathod will quit YRKKH but her character will live on via Priti Amin. But there is no confirmation on the same yet. 

Fans are upset 

Firstly, fans are very angry as Akshara and Abhimanyu won't have the love story that they hoped for. 

Fans are angry 

Secondly, fans are very angry and upset because not Abhimanyu but Akshara and Abhinav's baby, AbhiRa will carry on the legacy. 

AbhiRa's end 

It was supposed to be Abhimanyu and Akshara's child who should have taken the legacy forward since it was the case with Akshara-Naitik and Kartik-Naira. 

Abhimanyu-Akshara's story 

Akshara and Abhimanyu were together for about one and a half years in comparison to Abhinav and Akshara who were together for 5 years. 

Akshara's character 

Fans of Pranali Rathod aka Akshara are mighty upset because fans felt Akshara's character was butchered by the makers. By the end, Pranali and Harshad's fans were divided. 

Abhimanyu's character 

Fans of Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu are upset since Abhimanyu did not get the character arc and love that he deserved. 

Jay Soni's track 

Loyal AbhiRa stans did not like Jay Soni's entry into the story. He received much hate despite being a good character. 

No wedding for AbhiRa? 

Buzz is that Akshara and Abhimanyu will not get married and that Abhimanyu and Abhir will both die by the end of generation three. 

New cast of YRKKH 

Samridhi Shukla and Shezada Dhami will play the new leads. 

