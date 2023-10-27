Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Here's why Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod fans are upset with makers

Fans are all set to bid a tearful adieu to Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, that is, Abhimanyu and Akshara and they are very upset and angry. Here's why...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Harshad Chopda's character Abhimanyu will be killed off in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali Rathod will quit YRKKH but her character will live on via Priti Amin. But there is no confirmation on the same yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Firstly, fans are very angry as Akshara and Abhimanyu won't have the love story that they hoped for.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Secondly, fans are very angry and upset because not Abhimanyu but Akshara and Abhinav's baby, AbhiRa will carry on the legacy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was supposed to be Abhimanyu and Akshara's child who should have taken the legacy forward since it was the case with Akshara-Naitik and Kartik-Naira.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara and Abhimanyu were together for about one and a half years in comparison to Abhinav and Akshara who were together for 5 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Pranali Rathod aka Akshara are mighty upset because fans felt Akshara's character was butchered by the makers. By the end, Pranali and Harshad's fans were divided.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu are upset since Abhimanyu did not get the character arc and love that he deserved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Loyal AbhiRa stans did not like Jay Soni's entry into the story. He received much hate despite being a good character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Buzz is that Akshara and Abhimanyu will not get married and that Abhimanyu and Abhir will both die by the end of generation three.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samridhi Shukla and Shezada Dhami will play the new leads.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
