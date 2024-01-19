Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Is Abhira getting jealous of Armaan and Ruhi's bond? 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024

Armaan and Abhira are slowly coming close together. Their equations have certainly changed but they are yet to realise it. 

Armaan cares for Abhira and even Abhira cares for Armaan. They have labelled it under insaniyat, that is, humanity. 

But Armaan and Abhira are unknowingly becoming real husband-wife. 

Armaan has been caring for Abhira because of his promise to Akshara. 

Abhira has been staying with Armaan because of her promise to Akshara.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Armaan chatting with Ruhi on message. He is smiling and Abhira seems unhappy with that been though she doesn't know it is Ruhi.

Armaan is also clueless about Abhira's growing fondness for him. 

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Armaan and Ruhi planning for Madhav and Vidya's anniversary. 

Abhira is unaware of the same. She sees Armaan mentioning her name while talking to Ruhi and assumes, he has been complaining about her to Ruhi. 

We will see Abhira kinda getting jealous of Armaan and Ruhi's bond and will tag them as best friends. Armaan will try his best to explain but will fail. 

Ruhi has been trying to spend more time with Armaan. She is trying to get close to Armaan again. 

Ruhi believes Armaan is also feeling the same things as she is and is in her own delusional world. 

Armaan, on the other hand, is clueless about the whole thing. In a way, he is unknowingly giving hope to Ruhi about their future. 

Armaan has maintained his boundaries and is friendly with Ruhi but back of the mind, he still has Abhira.

At one point, Armaan did love Ruhi but he has moved on. However, Ruhi is still stuck in the past. 

Armaan is also getting attached to Abhira. But will Ruhi and his bond affect their bond? 

