Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni aka Abhinav's beautiful memories with Akshara and Abhir

Jay Soni will soon leave Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was loved as Abhinav in the show. Here's a look at his memories with Akshara and Abhir.

Jul 31, 2023

Jay Soni

Jay Soni will soon quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has been loved as Abhinav Sharma.

Abhinav Sharma

Abhinav's character entered as a breathe of fresh air in the show.

Abhinav and Akshara

Jay Soni and Pranali Rathod's performances won hearts. It was a beautiful story of Akshara and Abhinav.

Growing close

Akshara and Abhinav's love story looked quite organic and amazingly written.

New jodi

Their performances made the audience accept this pair soon.

The emotional connect

Akshara and Abhinav's emotional scenes always bring tears to eyes.

The cutest bond

Jay and Shreyansh's off-screen bond is clearly reflected on their on-screen performances.

Happy family

Akshara, Abhinav and Abhir make for a beautiful happy family. Their scenes have always been so positive and pure.

We will miss you!

Abhinav Sharma will always be remembered!

Upcoming story

Looks like Abhinav was here to reunite Akshara and Abhir with Abhimanyu.

