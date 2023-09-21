Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TV actresses who can be the next lead after Pranali Rathod

The rumours of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai taking a leap are doing rounds. Hence, here's who can be the next female lead of the show.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's generation leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is reportedly taking a generation leap and Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod will be leaving the show. Here's a list of TV divas who can be the next lead of the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget has been away the TV industry since a long time and seeing her return with YRKKH would be a great surprise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi did Naagin 6 recently and she would be great to lead a show like YRKKH.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin has also been away from TV and her return with YRKKH would be great.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jannat Zubair

Jannat was approached for the role of Akshara but she did not take it up. However, she can be good as the lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reem Shaikh

Reem was also approached to play Pranali's role in the show. However, she can now be the good lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur played Naira in YRKKH when she was young. But now she can return as the lead actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Helly Shah

Helly can also be a good lead for a hit show like YRKKH.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka has a massive fan following and it would be a treat to see her in YRKKH.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashami Desai

Rashami has not done a TV show since a long time but she is an amazing actress and would be perfect for YRKKH.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivangi Joshi

Who doesn't want her to return to YRKKH? She was loved as Naira and Sirat in the show. Everyone would love to see her as the lead again but maybe that would not be possible.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: When Parineeti Chopra opened up about her messy breakup and depression, said, 'It was a mess...'

 

 Find Out More