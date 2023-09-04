Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Little Naksh has grown up into a handsome guy, see how he looks now

Shivansh Kotia played the role of little Naksh Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The little Naksh is now a handsome guy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Shivansh Kotia played little Naksh in YRKKH.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cute scenes between Naksh and Akshara won hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivansh has done many TV shows and movies as a child actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cute little Shivansh is now a grown up guy and we went through his Instagram to find some amazing pictures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivansh Kotia is now 18 years old and he looks very handsome.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We loved this good guy looks in this picture. His cuteness is still the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivansh's drool-worthy looks will set your hearts on fire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivansh looks classy in this black suit. The beard does suit him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivansh will very soon be the new heartthrob of the nation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from his looks, Shivansh has also been quite amazing with his styling and outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wow! This green t-shirt looks so nice! He truly has got a good fashion sense.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!