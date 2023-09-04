Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Little Naksh has grown up into a handsome guy, see how he looks now

Shivansh Kotia played the role of little Naksh Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The little Naksh is now a handsome guy.

Little Naksh Singhania

Shivansh Kotia played little Naksh in YRKKH.

The cute scenes between Naksh and Akshara won hearts.

TV shows and Films

Shivansh has done many TV shows and movies as a child actor.

The cute little Shivansh is now a grown up guy and we went through his Instagram to find some amazing pictures.

Shivansh Kotia is now 18 years old and he looks very handsome.

We loved this good guy looks in this picture. His cuteness is still the same.

Shivansh's drool-worthy looks will set your hearts on fire.

Shivansh looks classy in this black suit. The beard does suit him.

Shivansh will very soon be the new heartthrob of the nation.

Apart from his looks, Shivansh has also been quite amazing with his styling and outfits.

Wow! This green t-shirt looks so nice! He truly has got a good fashion sense.

