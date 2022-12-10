Karan Kundrra

The actor had a short cameo which was loved by all. His role was to patch up Sirat and Kartik together.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mohena Kumari

She wanted to focus on her wedding and that is why she left the show. She played the role of Kartik's sister who suffered domestic violence.

Parul Chauhan

She quit the show as reportedly she was not happy playing the mom to Kartil aka Mohsin who was of her age.

Ashita Dhawan

She had a great role in the serial. Reportedly due to the leap in the serial her character was removed.

Shivangi Joshi

She played the role of Naira and Sirat on the show. She was in the serial for more than five years.

Hrishikesh Pandey

He had played the role of Sirat aka Shivangi's dad. However, he left the show really soon.

Hina Khan

She essayed the role of Akshara for eight years before quitting the show and looking for new opportunities.

Mohsin Khan

Best known as Kartik, his chemistry with Naira made fans call them Kaira. He left the show after doing it for years.

Sharan Anandani

The actor reportedly quit the show lately as he was not getting a lot of screen space.

Niharika Chouksey

Reportedly she quit the show as she could not see her character growing.

