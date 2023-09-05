Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is a glamourous girl in real life, check top 10 looks

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod aka Akshara looks gorgeous in sarees, lehengas on-screen but she is a diva in real life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Pranali Rathod as Akshara

Pranali Rathod is loved as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Simple Akshara

We have seen Pranali aka Akshara's simple and traditional looks in the show. However, she is a diva in real life.

Classy

Pranali looks classy in this white pant suit.

Those looks!

Pranali's hot expressions and the outfit will set the internet on fire.

Gorgeous

Pranali Rathod is a gorgeous diva and this picture is a proof.

Sexy lady

Wow! Are you in love with this sexy lady?

Shinning bright!

This shimmery silver short dress looks so stunning on her.

Monokini love!

Pranali Rathod's black monokini looks so perfect on her.

Bold and elegant

This pink pant suit has our heart. Pranali is the perfect combination of bold and elegant.

Hotness alert

Beware boys! Pranali is here to steal hearts with her hot looks.

Hello beautiful!

Pranali's got the best looks in these hot pants an white plunging neck top.

Who's that pretty woman?

We are in love with this bold and beautiful Akshara, aren't you?

