Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is a glamourous girl in real life, check top 10 looks

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod aka Akshara looks gorgeous in sarees, lehengas on-screen but she is a diva in real life.
Pranali Rathod is loved as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
We have seen Pranali aka Akshara's simple and traditional looks in the show. However, she is a diva in real life.
Pranali looks classy in this white pant suit.
Pranali's hot expressions and the outfit will set the internet on fire.
Pranali Rathod is a gorgeous diva and this picture is a proof.
Wow! Are you in love with this sexy lady?
This shimmery silver short dress looks so stunning on her.
Pranali Rathod's black monokini looks so perfect on her.
This pink pant suit has our heart. Pranali is the perfect combination of bold and elegant.
Beware boys! Pranali is here to steal hearts with her hot looks.
Pranali's got the best looks in these hot pants an white plunging neck top.
We are in love with this bold and beautiful Akshara, aren't you?
