Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe aka former Ruhi's 10 drop dead gorgeous pictures

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024

She is quite a fashionista in real life. Pratiksha Honmukhe has been a cabin crew member. 

Black looks stunning on Pratiksha. 

She dishes out the best of desi looks. 

An LBD is always a killer! 

Told you desi hits different on Pratiksha!

The actress loves experimenting with her looks. 

This maroon dress is just made for Pratiksha Honmukhe. 

She loves clicking bold pictures. 

Another shade of red and Pratiksha. What a stunner she is.

Pratiksha looks pretty in this heart-shaped top.

The actress is known for putting witty captions. 

Here's another stunning look of the former YRKKH actress.  

