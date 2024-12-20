Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit’s BTS pictures will leave you excited for upcoming AbhiMaan scenes in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love and we saw that new twists are coming up in Abhira-Armaan's lives.
Rohit Purohit aka Armaan took to Instagram to share some BTS pictures of their upcoming scenes. It seems Armaan and Abhira will have a dreamy romantic scene soon.
Rohit and Samridhii Shukla look really beautiful together on-screen. These pictures prove that AbhiMaan fans will get a big gift soon.
Abhira is not ready to get back to Armaan but he is confident that he will get back his love. Armaan has been given eight days to either bring Abhira back or leave her forever.
In the latest episode, we saw the college track being introduced. Abhira goes to a law college in Udaipur for her higher studies. However, to win her back, Armaan also joins there as a professor.
We will see Armaan being the professor and trying to keep Abhira close to him.
Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira's new look for the college track has won hearts. She looked really pretty in the latest episode.
A few more BTS have gone viral and in this picture we see Abhira wearing a 'talk to my hand' t-shirt. It seems someone from the college will play a prank on her.
This college tracks reminds us of Kartik and Naira having the similar college track when they were also separated. Kartik joint as a professor in the college where Naira was studying.
