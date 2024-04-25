Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai serial spoiler: Abhira wants to run away; Armaan issues strong warning

Nikita Thakkar | Apr 25, 2024

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan and Abhira's bond is going through tough times.

Kaveri and all the other family members know about Armaan-Abhira's 1-year marriage deal.

Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira is truly heartbroken as Rohit Purohit aka Armaan has asked her to leave Poddar house after three months.

Plus, the fact that Abhira hid Charu and Dev's relationship from Armaan has irked him further.

In the upcoming episode, we shall see Charu meeting with an accident. Armaan will blame Abhira.

In the hospital, Armaan will lash out at Abhira and fight with her.

Abhira would then say that she would like run away and not be in Poddar house.

Armaan will strictly warn her against it. He would say that she should better finish her internship, get independent and be in the house.

Armaan also warns her to not not mingle with his family matters.

Even though angry, is this Armaan's way of keeping Abhira in his life?

