Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shaheer Sheikh, Karan Kundrra and more TV stars who could be perfect grown-up Abhir

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will reportedly take a leap. As per reports, Abhir's story will now take the lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
Shaheer Sheikh would be the right choice to be lead Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has already worked with Directors Kut Productions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Kundrra can be the right choice to play Abhir in YRKKH.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Singh Grover was reportedly approached to play Abhimanyu but now we feel he can be right for Abhir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Wahi can also be the correct choice for Abhir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Bhatt impressed as Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and it would be a treat to see him as Abhir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raqesh Bapat was also approached for Abhimanyu's role but now he can do Abhir as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi was also approached to play Abhimanyu. However, he can be a good choice as Abhir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivin Narang was also approached for Abhimanyu's role but now we would love to see him as Abhir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vatsal Sheth has worked with DKP earlier and now he can be approached for Abhir's role in YRKKH.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
