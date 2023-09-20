Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shaheer Sheikh, Karan Kundrra and more TV stars who could be perfect grown-up Abhir

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will reportedly take a leap. As per reports, Abhir's story will now take the lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon take a leap. As per reports, Abhir will grow up and his story will take the lead. Before the leap happens, here who we would want to see as the grown up Abhir.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh would be the right choice to be lead Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has already worked with Directors Kut Productions.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra can be the right choice to play Abhir in YRKKH.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover was reportedly approached to play Abhimanyu but now we feel he can be right for Abhir.

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi can also be the correct choice for Abhir.

Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt impressed as Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and it would be a treat to see him as Abhir.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat was also approached for Abhimanyu's role but now he can do Abhir as well.

Ravi Dubey

Ravi was also approached to play Abhimanyu. However, he can be a good choice as Abhir.

Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang was also approached for Abhimanyu's role but now we would love to see him as Abhir.

Vatsal Sheth

Vatsal Sheth has worked with DKP earlier and now he can be approached for Abhir's role in YRKKH.

