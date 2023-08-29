Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show's cute kid goes bold: Check out Reem Shaikh's transformtio

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress Reem Shaikh began her career as a child actor and worked in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Diya Aur Baati Hum and more.

Cutie

Reem Shaikh has a massive fan following now. She began her career as a child actor in TV shows.

Reem in YRKKH

Reem's cute looks in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai won hearts.

Pretty girl

She looked very innocent and cute in her shows.

That smile!

Reem's sweet smile has our heart. However, now, the little girl has grown up to be a classy, bold woman.

Hottie

Reem's transformation has been quite surprising. She looks so hot in her vacation pictures.

Gorgeous

Reem's drop dead gorgeous looks will leave you mesmerised.

Beauty by the beach

Reem's Maldives vacation pictures are too hot to handle.

Stylish

She has got the best choice of outfits and we agree that she is one of the most stylist stars of television industry.

Why so beautiful?

Wow! This is such a beautiful picture! We cannot take our eyes off this girl.

Who's that pretty woman?

Reem can rock both western and traditional looks! Her Instagram is filled with some gorgeous pictures.

Diva

From being an innocent kid to being the diva of telly town, Reem has come a long way.

