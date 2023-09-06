Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda’s life in danger

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Akshara to finally realise her feelings for Abhimanyu?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

The big misunderstanding

Muskan had doubts about Kairav, and their relationship suffered.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara saves Abhimanyu

Akshara’s gesture saved Abhimanyu from getting hurt. It proves she cares for him like earlier times.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parth wants his property

Parth gets upset as he wants his part of the property.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhimanyu decides to separate

Abhimanyu decides to divide the property, and they all get separated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara vs Abhimanyu

Akshara will also perform dahi handi rituals and compete against Abhimanyu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhir is in danger

Abhir gets stuck in the room where the short circuit happened.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara's feelings

We may see Akshara's feelings towards Abhimanyu come to the fore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhimanyu saves Abhir

Will Abhir get saved while Abhimanyu's life is in danger?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy family?

Will Akshara and Abhimanyu ever reunite and have a happy family?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How will Muskan react?

Will Muskan ever accept the relationship between Abhimanyu and Akshara?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Abdu Rozik's Photos With Bollywood Stars

 

 Find Out More