Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Akshara still cares for Abhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists, here's what's in store.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Abhimanu realises Akshara's situation

Will Abhimanyu now realise what position Akshara was in at the time of Neil's death?

The family blames Abhimanyu

Abhimanyu saved everyone one by one, but the family blames Abhimanyu for not being able to save Manjari.

Abhir, Manjari in danger

The short circuit happens, and both get stuck in the fire.

Akshara stands with him

Akshara feels Abhimanyu’s pain as she has been in his position in the past.

Abhimanyu turns saviour

Abhimanyu’s doctor’s instinct kicks in, he has to save everyone's life.

Abhimanyu to lose his mother?

Because of Abhimanyu's mistake, will he lose his mother and be left alone?

Will Manjari survive?

Manjari is in the hospital in serious condition, will she survive?

A big misunderstanding

Pallavi, Kairav’s manager, wants to ruin his and Muskan’s relationship.

Dahi handi festival

Akshara and Abhimanyu compete against each other, and finally, Akshara wins.

AbhiRa come together

Akshara and Abhimanyu join forces to save Abhir's life.

