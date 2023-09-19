Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Manjiri against Akshara-Abhimanyu's reunion; Abhi CONFESSES his love

Here's what is going to happen in Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda's show next!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast consists of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in leading roles.
In today's episode, we see that Abhimanyu is in a fix as he has feelings for Akshara but cannot tell her.
Due to frustration, Abhimanyu yells at Akshara.
Akshara gets furious because of Abhimanyu's behaviour.
Then we see Bade Papa talking about reuniting Akshara and Abhimanyu as they love each other.
Manjiri is totally against it. She feels that Abhimanyu and Akshara's reunion will ruin them.
At the hospital, Abhimanyu tries to hide from Akshara.
Shockingly, Manjiri asks Akshara to convince Abhimanyu to get married again and have a life partner.
Manjiri's request leaves Akshara in a fix.
In the upcoming episode, we will see Mushka screaming as she feels that everyone wants Abhimanyu to take Abhinav's place in Akshara's life.
As Akshara and Abhimanyu spend an evening together, she gives him relationship advice and tries to convince him to find a life partner.
Abhimanyu will confess that he still has feelings for Akshara.
