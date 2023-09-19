Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Manjiri against Akshara-Abhimanyu's reunion; Abhi CONFESSES his love

Here's what is going to happen in Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda's show next!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast consists of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in leading roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

YRKKH twist

In today's episode, we see that Abhimanyu is in a fix as he has feelings for Akshara but cannot tell her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhi yells at Akshu

Due to frustration, Abhimanyu yells at Akshara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara furious

Akshara gets furious because of Abhimanyu's behaviour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bade papa to the rescue

Then we see Bade Papa talking about reuniting Akshara and Abhimanyu as they love each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manjiri is against it

Manjiri is totally against it. She feels that Abhimanyu and Akshara's reunion will ruin them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhi goes hiding

At the hospital, Abhimanyu tries to hide from Akshara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manjiri's request

Shockingly, Manjiri asks Akshara to convince Abhimanyu to get married again and have a life partner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara in a fix

Manjiri's request leaves Akshara in a fix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Muskan's problem

In the upcoming episode, we will see Mushka screaming as she feels that everyone wants Abhimanyu to take Abhinav's place in Akshara's life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara gives into Manjiri's request

As Akshara and Abhimanyu spend an evening together, she gives him relationship advice and tries to convince him to find a life partner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The confession

Abhimanyu will confess that he still has feelings for Akshara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Rock returns to WWE with a bang and we are celebrating with these Top 10 films

 

 Find Out More