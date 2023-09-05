Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod to reunite?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists may see AbhiRa unite but as friends or lovers?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod is getting ready to focus on AbiRa and their new bond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhir has finally moved on from the trauma and now trusts Abhimanyu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu again blames Akshara for Neil's death.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu apologizes to Akshara for his aggressionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarohi and Akshara sort out differences, former is now filled with positivity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People are biased and make objections when Akshara does the pooja. But Abhi takes her side.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu has started feeling something for Akshara once againSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Roohi and Abhir get ready for the festival. Will it bring cheer to the family?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu is not able to control his feelings for Akshara and makes a confession.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara is not ready to move on from Abhinav. Rejects all advances from Abhimanyu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!