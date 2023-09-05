Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod to reunite?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists may see AbhiRa unite but as friends or lovers?

Bollywood Staff

Sep 05, 2023

AbhiRa Reunion

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod is getting ready to focus on AbiRa and their new bond.

Abhimanyu and Abhir bond

Abhir has finally moved on from the trauma and now trusts Abhimanyu.

Stuck in past

Abhimanyu again blames Akshara for Neil's death.

Abhimanyu apologizes

Abhimanyu apologizes to Akshara for his aggression

Aarohi turns positive

Aarohi and Akshara sort out differences, former is now filled with positivity.

Abhi supports Akshara

People are biased and make objections when Akshara does the pooja. But Abhi takes her side.

Abhimanyu in love?

Abhimanyu has started feeling something for Akshara once again

Janmashtami 2023:

Roohi and Abhir get ready for the festival. Will it bring cheer to the family?

Abhimanyu's confession

Abhimanyu is not able to control his feelings for Akshara and makes a confession.

Akshara reacts

Akshara is not ready to move on from Abhinav. Rejects all advances from Abhimanyu.

