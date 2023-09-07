Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's chiseled body and charming looks will make you fall for him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda has got the best bare body pictures of him on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu is loved for his chiseled body in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad has many times flaunted his perfect boy on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The scenes where Abhimanyu is working out or doing some stunts is always a treat for fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad looks too hot to handle in these bare body pictures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This picture of Harshad reminds us of Ranbir Kapoor from Saawariya. Remember Jabse Tere Naina song?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hotness at the beach! Oh Wow! The beach turned out to be an amazing place because of Harshad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wow! He has got the perfect body. Just the perfect one!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Such handsome guys with a pinch of devotion in them is the right combination. Abhimanyu's hot body and the way he wears the Mahadev's locket looks so nice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad is totally the charming man. We are in love this guy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad is quite particular about his workouts and hence we should all take fitness inspiration from him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
