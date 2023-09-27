Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda, Fahmaan Khan and other TOP 10 TV stars who suffered due to poor scripts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda, Fahmaan Khan and other top stars from the world of TV whose good acting chops were let down by shoddy plots and scripts

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Harshad Chopda

Fans of the star are upset about how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhimanyu Birla has shaped up

Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa fans are also upset with how Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's role evolved

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi did her best in Balika Vadhu 2 but the show fizzled out

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash was great in Pehredaar Piya Ki but the serial got into controversy

Zain Imam

After Naamkarann, Zain Imam's fiction shows did not turn out to be hits

Varun Kapoor

He was too good in Swaragini but his next show Savitri Devi really let-down his talent

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan fans are damn upset with the makers of Dharam Patnii

Gashmeer Mahajani

Tere Ishq Main Ghayal did not do justice to Gashmeer Mahajani's potential

Surbhi Chandna

Sherdil Shergill did nothing for her, and fans were upset

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena fans were extremely unhappy with his show Sirf Tum

