Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda's love life, dating history

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda has dated these TV divas but never spoken about it publicly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
Harshad Chopda's love life often makes headlines.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
YRKKH star Harshad Chopda was dating Kumkum Bhagya actress once upon a time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad is often linked with his YRKKH co-star, and their closeness creates speculation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda strongly denied dating Pranali Rathod.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yes. There were reports of Harshad and Ms. Winget being in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda was once reportedly in love with the actress who was married to Vivian Dsena.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Additi and Harshad were paired in Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and were linked with each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours were rife of Harshad dating his Tere Liye co-star Anupriya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is very popular among the ladies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda is currently single and wants to focus on his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!