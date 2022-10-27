Hina believes that with workout, one needs to stay hydrated and also have cheat days.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actress consumes a high protein diet. She does not eat a lot and also has a fast metabolism which helps her in being maintained.Source: Bollywood
The actress reportedly hits the gym 3-4 times in a week. Now we know the secret behind her sultry body.Source: Bollywood
Hina believes in doing weight training which helps her keep herself in shape.Source: Bollywood
Hina Khan likes to begin her morning with detox juices or vegetable juice reportedly.Source: Bollywood
Hina loves to eat different types of fruits. She takes low carbs and high proteins.Source: Bollywood
During an interview, the actress had revealed that she makes time to the gym on everyday basis, irrespective of her hectic shooting schedule.Source: Bollywood
