Cheat days

Hina believes that with workout, one needs to stay hydrated and also have cheat days.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan's diet

Reportedly, the actress consumes a high protein diet. She does not eat a lot and also has a fast metabolism which helps her in being maintained.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan's workout hours

The actress reportedly hits the gym 3-4 times in a week. Now we know the secret behind her sultry body.

Source: Bollywood

Weight training is the key

Hina believes in doing weight training which helps her keep herself in shape.

Source: Bollywood

Juicy girl

Hina Khan likes to begin her morning with detox juices or vegetable juice reportedly.

Source: Bollywood

Fruit platter

Hina loves to eat different types of fruits. She takes low carbs and high proteins.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan makes time for the gym

During an interview, the actress had revealed that she makes time to the gym on everyday basis, irrespective of her hectic shooting schedule.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 times Urfi Javed made a statement with quirky hairstyles

 Find Out More