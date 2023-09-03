Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan leaves fans gasping for breath with his bare body pictures

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan shared his bare body pictures recently and has set the internet on fire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023
Mohsin is still loved as Kartik from YRKKH. However, it has been a long time since he left the show.
Now, Mohsin has become the new social media star. He keeps sharing some of his classy and hot pictures.
Mohsin left everyone surprised recently after he shared his bare body pictures. This is the first time he did so.
Fans have gone crazy over his hot selfies and he is trending every where on social media.
Mohsin is close to his nephew Mikhail and shared a cute throwback picture with the baby.
Mohsin has been sharing many of his amazing photos and we are in love with his charming looks.
Well, with his new pictures, he has made us miss Kartik Goenka.
We miss watching Kartik and Naira on YRKKH. They are the best on-screen jodi.
We wish to see this sizzling chemistry again on the screens. Mohsin and Shivangi Joshi are truly a treat to watch together.
