Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira is a diva in real life

Samridhii Shukla has entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the new lead actress. Here are some of her gorgeous pictures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Samridhii is all set to be the leading lady of YRKKH. She will play the lead role opposite Shehzada Dhami.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samridhii is a gorgeous girl and her Instagram account is a proof.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wow! We are going to see this hottie on-screen as Abhira.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samridhii is quite stunning and glamourous in real life, isn't she?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samridhii is a perfect combination of classy and cute. We loved her dressing sense.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These pictures of our new leading lady of YRKKH prove that she is the new diva and here to rule hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Whoa! Looks like Samridhii is a water babe. We loved her picture in this black monokini.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We are totally in love with her beautiful looks. She is surely going to be a treat to watch on-screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samridhii has also got the perfect bold and pretty looks. She is going to give us some fashion goals in the future for sure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has a huge responsibIlity of handling a big show like YRKKH. Will she succeed like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
