Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira is a diva in real life

Samridhii Shukla has entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the new lead actress. Here are some of her gorgeous pictures.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Samridhii Shukla as Abhira

Samridhii is all set to be the leading lady of YRKKH. She will play the lead role opposite Shehzada Dhami.

Gorgeous

Samridhii is a gorgeous girl and her Instagram account is a proof.

Hotness alert!

Wow! We are going to see this hottie on-screen as Abhira.

Stunning

Samridhii is quite stunning and glamourous in real life, isn't she?

Classy and cute

Samridhii is a perfect combination of classy and cute. We loved her dressing sense.

Diva

These pictures of our new leading lady of YRKKH prove that she is the new diva and here to rule hearts.

Who's that girl?

Whoa! Looks like Samridhii is a water babe. We loved her picture in this black monokini.

Beauty

We are totally in love with her beautiful looks. She is surely going to be a treat to watch on-screen.

Hello, pretty lady!

Samridhii has also got the perfect bold and pretty looks. She is going to give us some fashion goals in the future for sure.

Will she win hearts?

She has a huge responsibIlity of handling a big show like YRKKH. Will she succeed like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod?

Thanks For Reading!

