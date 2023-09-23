Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The curious case of Akshara's pregnancy that's making fans scratch their head

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new promo has left everyone shocked. Akshara's pregnancy track is coming up and fans feel it is illogical.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo

The new promo of YRKKH has released and it is shocking to see Akshara's pregnancy track.

Akshara and Abhinav's baby

Akshara is pregnant with Abhinav's child at the time when she is getting married to Abhimanyu again.

Illogicial story

Fans are not happy with this story and feel that this sounds so stupid. Here are some of the theories that fans have found out about this pregnancy track.

Abhinav passed away months ago

It has been a very long time after Abhinav passed away and Akshara was found pregnant. Fans ask, 'How is the pregnancy possible now?'

Abhir's depression

Abhir was depressed after Abhinav's death and surely a child will take atleast 3 months or so. Which means 3 months passed away long back.

Akshara's participation in events

If we think Akshara was already pregnant and she never came to know of it but Akshara was seen dancing at Ganesh Chaturthi. Infact she climbed the human pyramid during Dahi handi.

No symptoms?

Akshara never ever got any pregnancy symptoms in these months which means she got pregnant recently. But how is that possible?

A simple wedding track!

Instead of the pregnancy track, the makers could have opted for a simple wedding track for AbhiRa and that would have worked.

Abhimanyu's decision

It will now interesting to see how will Abhimanyu and the family will react to Akshara's pregnancy.

AbhiRa wedding?

Well, we are all waiting for AbhiRa's wedding and if that gets affected due to pregnancy, fans are surely going to be disappointed.

