Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The curious case of Akshara's pregnancy that's making fans scratch their head

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new promo has left everyone shocked. Akshara's pregnancy track is coming up and fans feel it is illogical.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
The new promo of YRKKH has released and it is shocking to see Akshara's pregnancy track.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara is pregnant with Abhinav's child at the time when she is getting married to Abhimanyu again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are not happy with this story and feel that this sounds so stupid. Here are some of the theories that fans have found out about this pregnancy track.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has been a very long time after Abhinav passed away and Akshara was found pregnant. Fans ask, 'How is the pregnancy possible now?'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhir was depressed after Abhinav's death and surely a child will take atleast 3 months or so. Which means 3 months passed away long back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If we think Akshara was already pregnant and she never came to know of it but Akshara was seen dancing at Ganesh Chaturthi. Infact she climbed the human pyramid during Dahi handi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara never ever got any pregnancy symptoms in these months which means she got pregnant recently. But how is that possible?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Instead of the pregnancy track, the makers could have opted for a simple wedding track for AbhiRa and that would have worked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It will now interesting to see how will Abhimanyu and the family will react to Akshara's pregnancy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, we are all waiting for AbhiRa's wedding and if that gets affected due to pregnancy, fans are surely going to be disappointed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!