Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa: Love stories in TV shows that ended with tragic deaths  

Now that Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu is going to die leaving Pranali Rathod aka Akshara all alone, here's looking at more love stories that ended in deaths.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Sai-Virat 

Sai and Virat eventually died in a plane crash. 

Samar-Dimpy 

Now, that Samar has passed away, their love story has also suffered.  

Naira-Kartik 

Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan fans still love Naira and Kartik's love story. 

Rudraksh-Preesha 

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi made everyone fall in love with Rudraksh and Preesha. 

Samrat-Nayantara 

Samrat and Nayantara had a shorter love story than Rusha.   

Fateh-Tejo 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta played Tejo and Fateh who fall in love and die in love.

Ram-Priya 

Ram and Priya died in the season 2 wrap-up. It was very painful for all Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar fans. 

Aryan-Imlie 

It was a tragic love story for all Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie fans. 

Anurag-Prerna 

In the OG season, Anurag and Prerna die and reunite in heaven.  

Abhi-Pragya 

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's characters passed away to make way for the next generation. 

Abhimanyu-Akshara

As per the promo, Abhimanyu is going to die in a car accident. AbhiRa fans are quite disheartened. 

