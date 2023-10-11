Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa: Love stories in TV shows that ended with tragic deaths  

Now that Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu is going to die leaving Pranali Rathod aka Akshara all alone, here's looking at more love stories that ended in deaths.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Sai and Virat eventually died in a plane crash.
Now, that Samar has passed away, their love story has also suffered.
Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan fans still love Naira and Kartik's love story.
Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi made everyone fall in love with Rudraksh and Preesha.
Samrat and Nayantara had a shorter love story than Rusha.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta played Tejo and Fateh who fall in love and die in love.
Ram and Priya died in the season 2 wrap-up. It was very painful for all Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar fans.
It was a tragic love story for all Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie fans.
In the OG season, Anurag and Prerna die and reunite in heaven.
Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's characters passed away to make way for the next generation.
As per the promo, Abhimanyu is going to die in a car accident. AbhiRa fans are quite disheartened.
