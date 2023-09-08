Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Top 10 most awaited twists in the Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 10 twists will set the TV TRP charts on fire.

Abhimanyu is guilty

Abhimanyu feels responsible for not being able to save his mother.

Muskan blames Akshara

Muskan will blame Akshara for getting close to Abhimanyu and moving on too soon after Abhinav.

Will Manjari survive?

Manjari is critical due to the fire incident, will she survive?

AbhiRa’s friendship

Akshara and Abhimanyu will bond like old times. But will their friendship turn into love?

Akshara in pressure

Will Abhir convince her to marry Abhimanyu?

AbhiRa’s Reunion

Will Akshara be ready to let go of her past and move on with Abhimanyu?

Aarohi turns negative

Arohi becomes negative once more, as Abhimanyu still adores Akshara.

Akshara supports Abhimanyu

Akshara is trying to free Abhimanyu from his guilt. Will stand by him like a rock.

Manjari’s last wish

Will Manjari wish that Akshara and Abhimanyu reunite?

Abhir's reaction

How will Abhir react when he hears about Abhimanyu and Akshara's reunion?

