Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Top 10 Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda moments that will make fans forever miss Abhira

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's fans will get emotional looking at these moments.
Pranali Rathod aka Akshara and Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made for the most favourite TV couple. Here's a look at their best moments.
The dream sequence when the two shared romantic moments on song Kesariya Tera made fans go uff.
AbhiRa's love story was filled with long talks as they struggled between love and family.
Abhimanyu and Akshara's electrifying dance performance on Saami Saami was fab. It was when Abhi surprised Akshu at her dance class.
One of the best episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was when Akshara got high on bhaang and fans got to see AbhiRa's fun romance.
One of the happiest scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was when Abhimanyu and Akshara got engaged for the first time.
Over dream sequences and otherwise, fans got to see some steamy romance between Abhimanyu and Akshara.
Remember when Abhimanyu hung upside down from a tree to express his love to Akshara? It was so cute, isn't it?
When Akshara was hospitalised, Abhimanyu was in the most emotional and vulnerable state.
Bike rides made for Abhimanyu and Akshara's favourite way to spend time together. Of course, it involved romance.
Abhimanyu and Akshara's love story has gone through many ups and downs. The musical heartbreak made many shed tears.
Now that the show is taking a leap, fans will dearly miss their AbhiRa on screen.
