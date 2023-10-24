Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Top 10 Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda moments that will make fans forever miss Abhira

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's fans will get emotional looking at these moments.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

The favourite AbhiRa

Pranali Rathod aka Akshara and Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made for the most favourite TV couple. Here's a look at their best moments.

Kesariya Tera...

The dream sequence when the two shared romantic moments on song Kesariya Tera made fans go uff.

The long talks

AbhiRa's love story was filled with long talks as they struggled between love and family.

The Saami Saami dance

Abhimanyu and Akshara's electrifying dance performance on Saami Saami was fab. It was when Abhi surprised Akshu at her dance class.

Holi romance

One of the best episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was when Akshara got high on bhaang and fans got to see AbhiRa's fun romance.

The engagement scene

One of the happiest scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was when Abhimanyu and Akshara got engaged for the first time.

The steamy romance

Over dream sequences and otherwise, fans got to see some steamy romance between Abhimanyu and Akshara.

The Spiderman act

Remember when Abhimanyu hung upside down from a tree to express his love to Akshara? It was so cute, isn't it?

The emotional hospital moment

When Akshara was hospitalised, Abhimanyu was in the most emotional and vulnerable state.

Bike wala pyaar

Bike rides made for Abhimanyu and Akshara's favourite way to spend time together. Of course, it involved romance.

The heartbreak

Abhimanyu and Akshara's love story has gone through many ups and downs. The musical heartbreak made many shed tears.

AbhiRa will be missed

Now that the show is taking a leap, fans will dearly miss their AbhiRa on screen.

