Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TOP 12 important, social issues highlighted in the popular TV show

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer TV show has highlighted several social stigmas, stereotypes throughout the generations. Take a look...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Women empowerment

Women empowerment is one of the most prominent messages in the show. Be it with both the Aksharas or Naira.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Injustice against Bahus

Akshara, Naira and Akshara have battled a lot of stigmas around married women and come out stronger. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drug addiction

Swarna's son Shubhman passed away due to a drug overdose. The show showcased the effects of drug addiction.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eve-teasing, molestation 

Naira punished both Luv and Kush, Kartik's brothers who fooled around with her student and also molested her.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stillborn child & child swapping

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai brushed the subject of stillborn kids and child-swapping during Naira and Keerti's track. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Insecure husbands

Kartik doubting Naira having an affair and being insecure about how well she can manage her job and work showcased the insecurities of a man. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Property issues 

Be it between Naitik and Naman or with Akhilesh and Manish, the family feuds over properties were highlighted. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Domestic violence 

With Keerti and Aditya and Shefali and Parth, the makers explored domestic violence in Indian households.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extra-marital affair

With Manjiri-Harshvardhan Birla, and Akhilesh-Lisa, the makers explored the extra-marital affair track. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anxiety issues and panic attacks, Depression

Be it in the first generation, second or third, the makers have explored these subjects quite well. Akshara (Pranali) has been dealing with panic attacks. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Miscarriage

Miscarriages have been highlighted in the show by various characters. Akshara also suffered a miscarriage. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Custody Battle

Be it Naira-Kartik or Abhimanyu-Akshara, they both had custody battles for their kids. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Divorce

Kartik-Naira, and Abhimanyu-Akshara's relationships have had divorce tracks too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's movies that never released in theaters

 

 Find Out More