Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TOP 12 important, social issues highlighted in the popular TV show

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer TV show has highlighted several social stigmas, stereotypes throughout the generations. Take a look...
Women empowerment is one of the most prominent messages in the show. Be it with both the Aksharas or Naira.
Akshara, Naira and Akshara have battled a lot of stigmas around married women and come out stronger.
Swarna's son Shubhman passed away due to a drug overdose. The show showcased the effects of drug addiction.
Naira punished both Luv and Kush, Kartik's brothers who fooled around with her student and also molested her.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai brushed the subject of stillborn kids and child-swapping during Naira and Keerti's track.
Kartik doubting Naira having an affair and being insecure about how well she can manage her job and work showcased the insecurities of a man.
Be it between Naitik and Naman or with Akhilesh and Manish, the family feuds over properties were highlighted.
With Keerti and Aditya and Shefali and Parth, the makers explored domestic violence in Indian households.
With Manjiri-Harshvardhan Birla, and Akhilesh-Lisa, the makers explored the extra-marital affair track.
Be it in the first generation, second or third, the makers have explored these subjects quite well. Akshara (Pranali) has been dealing with panic attacks.
Miscarriages have been highlighted in the show by various characters. Akshara also suffered a miscarriage.
Be it Naira-Kartik or Abhimanyu-Akshara, they both had custody battles for their kids.
Kartik-Naira, and Abhimanyu-Akshara's relationships have had divorce tracks too.
