Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Top 7 romantic moments of AbhiMaan from Ganguar celebrations

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai currently is all about gangaur celebrations and Armaan-Abhira's growing closeness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira gets help from Rohit Purohit aka Armaan to dress up for the occasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhira gets all the lovey-dovey feels as Armaan helps her wear earrings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He even puts a bindi on her forehead completing her look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The most romantic moment is when Abhira accidentally falls on Armaan. Their closeness will make you go uff.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhira blushes when Armaan compliments saying she looks cute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Later we see Armaan setting his name's dupatta on Abhira's head and they look so much in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhira is now sure that she is head over heels in love with Armaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Armaan and Abhira also perform puja together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will Abhira finally confess his love. But what about Armaan's promise to Ruhi?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Netflix webseries that were appreciated by the critics

 

 Find Out More