Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Top 7 romantic moments of AbhiMaan from Ganguar celebrations
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 19, 2024
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai currently is all about gangaur celebrations and Armaan-Abhira's growing closeness.
Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira gets help from Rohit Purohit aka Armaan to dress up for the occasion.
Abhira gets all the lovey-dovey feels as Armaan helps her wear earrings.
He even puts a bindi on her forehead completing her look.
The most romantic moment is when Abhira accidentally falls on Armaan. Their closeness will make you go uff.
Abhira blushes when Armaan compliments saying she looks cute.
Later we see Armaan setting his name's dupatta on Abhira's head and they look so much in love.
Abhira is now sure that she is head over heels in love with Armaan.
Armaan and Abhira also perform puja together.
Will Abhira finally confess his love. But what about Armaan's promise to Ruhi?
