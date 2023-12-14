Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TRP of Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla starrer improves, here's why
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla and others have taken over Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new generation.
The TRPs had come crashing down for the last couple of weeks. Slowly, the TRPs are increasing. Let's see why.
The audience has started to connect with the characters. Abhira is getting a lot of love.
There's an obvious comparison between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and YRKKH. Fans want to know how similar the tracks are.
Armaan and Abhira's bond is finally getting noticed by fans. The story has moved forward.
Armaan married Abhira and now, fans are hooked since they want to know what is in store next.
How will Armaan and Ruhi tackle their feelings now that they are married is another factor.
Will there be animosity and jealousy between Ruhi and Abhira? The big reveal about Abhira being Ruhi's cousin is something fans are looking forward to.
So, far, the rasam and rivaaj tracks have worked very well. Fans love the old touch of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Fans are looking forward to the big reveal of Akshara's demise to Manish Goenka and the family.
Abhira who feels she is an orphan has a family of her own. Fans would love to know how will Goenkas accept Abhira.
Will Rohit go against his brother once he learns about Armaan and Ruhi's love story?
Also, the entry of Muskaan and Kairav is being looked forward to by the fans. let's see how things shape up. So far so good.
