Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhira to faint, Armaan to pick her in his arms, Ruhi to get jealous

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Poddar family is currently busy with Ganguar celebrations. Armaan, Abhira are being the perfect couple.

From helping Abhira to get ready to complimenting her, Abhira has caught Armaan's attention.

In the upcoming episode, we shall see Armaan and Abhira performing the Ganguar puja together.

Abhira is also fasting for Armaan on this special day.

In the upcoming episode, we shall see that Abhira will faint as she cannot stay hungry.

Armaan will come to Abhira's rescue and will scoop her in his arms.

Ruhi's jealous will reach the roof. She is anyway feeling lonely as there is without a partner during Ganguar celebrations.

There is a dream sequence too in which Abhira will almost confess her love for Armaan.

Will Armaan confess his love for Abhira too?

Surely this Ganguar celebration is pretty special for Abhira. It is her first and she is in love.

