Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Akshara friend zones Abhimanyu; will AbhiRa ever reunite?

A look at what will happen in the upcoming episodes of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Akshara suggests Manjini's name for making laddoos that were ruined by Abhir and Ruhi.
Manjiri is traumatized by the fire incident.
Akshara and Abhimanyu help Manjiri overcome her fear of fire.
In a moment of excitement, Abhi and Akshu will hug each other. Things will get awkward.
Mimi and Manish notice the closeness between Akshara, Abhimanyu.
Akshara, Abhimanyu will feel guilty about the hug and will try to apologize to each other.
Abhimanyu also feels guilty about Manjiri's trauma with the accident. He shares the same with Akshara.
Akshara asks Abhi to face Manjiri like a son.
Abhimanyu hugs Akshara and shares that only she can understand him.
Akshara draws boundaries with Abhi telling a grateful Abhimanyu that she is there for him as a friend.
Will Manjiri, Manish and Mimi bring about Abhimanyu and Akshara's reunion? They sure seem happy seeing Abhi and Akshu together.
