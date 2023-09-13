Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Akshara friend zones Abhimanyu; will AbhiRa ever reunite?

A look at what will happen in the upcoming episodes of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

AbhiRa seek Manjiri's help

Akshara suggests Manjini's name for making laddoos that were ruined by Abhir and Ruhi. 

Manjiri's fear

Manjiri is traumatized by the fire incident. 

Abhi-Akshara help Manjiri 

Akshara and Abhimanyu help Manjiri overcome her fear of fire. 

Akshara-Abhimanyu's embrace

In a moment of excitement, Abhi and Akshu will hug each other. Things will get awkward. 

Family members 

Mimi and Manish notice the closeness between Akshara, Abhimanyu. 

Guilt 

Akshara, Abhimanyu will feel guilty about the hug and will try to apologize to each other. 

Abhi's guilt

Abhimanyu also feels guilty about Manjiri's trauma with the accident. He shares the same with Akshara. 

Akshara helps 

Akshara asks Abhi to face Manjiri like a son. 

Abhi turns emotional

Abhimanyu hugs Akshara and shares that only she can understand him. 

Akshara friend zones Abhimanyu 

Akshara draws boundaries with Abhi telling a grateful Abhimanyu that she is there for him as a friend. 

AbhiRa Reunion 

Will Manjiri, Manish and Mimi bring about Abhimanyu and Akshara's reunion? They sure seem happy seeing Abhi and Akshu together. 

