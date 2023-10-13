Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: AbhiRa decide to get married, Abhir feels ignored due to Akshara's baby

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's interesting storyline has grabbed everyone's attention. Akshara, Abhimanyu will very soon face a very tough situation because of Abhir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
Abhimanyu attends a puja kept for Akshara and her baby. He also takes Manjiri along.
Akshara decides to get married to Abhimanyu with both her kids.
While everyone is happy, Manjiri stops Abhimanyu and Akshara.
Manjiri tells Akshara that she cannot accept her for Abhimanyu with Abhinav's child.
Abhimanyu asks Manjiri not to say such things and be adamant about his happiness only.
Manjiri remembers AbhiRa's past and Akshara tells her that she will give 100% to their relationship.
Pandit asks the new parents to perform puja but Manjiri stops Abhimanyu. Akshara stands alone for the puja and vows to raise the baby alone.
Abhimanyu stands with Akshara but she asks him to go with Manjiri as she needs him the most.
Manjiri tells Mahima that Akshara is ready to ignore Abhir and Abhimanyu for Abhinav's baby. Abhir hears the conversation.
Abhir questions Akshara about her marriage with Abhimanyu. He asks her to marry Abhimanyu any how.
