Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: AbhiRa decide to get married, Abhir feels ignored due to Akshara's baby

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's interesting storyline has grabbed everyone's attention. Akshara, Abhimanyu will very soon face a very tough situation because of Abhir.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Abhimanyu attends puja kept for Akshara

Abhimanyu attends a puja kept for Akshara and her baby. He also takes Manjiri along.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara makes a descision

Akshara decides to get married to Abhimanyu with both her kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manjiri stops Akshara

While everyone is happy, Manjiri stops Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manjiri's shocking decision

Manjiri tells Akshara that she cannot accept her for Abhimanyu with Abhinav's child.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhimanyu wants to marry Akshara

Abhimanyu asks Manjiri not to say such things and be adamant about his happiness only.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara defends herself

Manjiri remembers AbhiRa's past and Akshara tells her that she will give 100% to their relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara performs the puja alone

Pandit asks the new parents to perform puja but Manjiri stops Abhimanyu. Akshara stands alone for the puja and vows to raise the baby alone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara asks Abhimanyu to leave

Abhimanyu stands with Akshara but she asks him to go with Manjiri as she needs him the most.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manjiri wants Akshara to focus on Abhir

Manjiri tells Mahima that Akshara is ready to ignore Abhir and Abhimanyu for Abhinav's baby. Abhir hears the conversation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhir questions Akshara

Abhir questions Akshara about her marriage with Abhimanyu. He asks her to marry Abhimanyu any how.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa twists: Anu, Vanraj challenge Sonu's father, new blow for Anuj

 

 Find Out More