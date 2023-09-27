Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Akshara to leave Abhimanyu after learning about pregnancy? AbhiRa to separate again?

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer TV show is gearing up for the biggest twist in the story. Are you excited?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
The Birlas and Goenkas are currently gearing up for the big fat Indian wedding of Akshara and Abhimanyu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhir joins Akshara and Abhimanyu for the wedding shopping. Akshara and Abhimanyu deck up a bride and groom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara and Abhimanyu are still awkward around each other. The two of them are reuniting for the sake of Abhir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muskan expresses her anger at Akshara, Abhimanyu’s marriage in front of Manjiri. She tells Manjiri that everyone wishes Abhir forgets Abhinav.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manjiri will get worried about the wedding and put a condition on Manish about not letting Muskan attend the wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manjiri believes Muskan might do something to stall Manjiri and Abhimanyu’s wedding and hence she asks Goenkas to keep her away.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kairav overhears Manish, Suwarna and Surekha’s talk about Manjiri and Muskan. He decides to not interfere in Akshara’s happiness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Akshara refuse Manjiri’s condition and let Muskan and Kairav attend her wedding?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During the mehendi ceremony of Akshara, Abhimanyu, we will see Akshara getting a call informing her that she is pregnant with Abhinav’s child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the online buzz, Akshara will consider leaving Abhimanyu after learning about her pregnancy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There’s been talk about Abhimanyu accepting Abhinav and Akshara’s child as his own, not wanting to repeat his past mistakes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Akshara leave Abhimanyu or will Abhimanyu accept Akshara, the twists have kept fans on tenterhooks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!