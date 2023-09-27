Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Akshara to leave Abhimanyu after learning about pregnancy? AbhiRa to separate again?

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer TV show is gearing up for the biggest twist in the story. Are you excited?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Akshara-Abhimanyu’s wedding

The Birlas and Goenkas are currently gearing up for the big fat Indian wedding of Akshara and Abhimanyu.

AbhiRa wedding shopping

Abhir joins Akshara and Abhimanyu for the wedding shopping. Akshara and Abhimanyu deck up a bride and groom.

Awkwardness alert

Akshara and Abhimanyu are still awkward around each other. The two of them are reuniting for the sake of Abhir.

Muskan scares Manjiri

Muskan expresses her anger at Akshara, Abhimanyu’s marriage in front of Manjiri. She tells Manjiri that everyone wishes Abhir forgets Abhinav.

Manjiri’s condition

Manjiri will get worried about the wedding and put a condition on Manish about not letting Muskan attend the wedding.

Manjiri’s fear

Manjiri believes Muskan might do something to stall Manjiri and Abhimanyu’s wedding and hence she asks Goenkas to keep her away.

Kairav turns emotional

Kairav overhears Manish, Suwarna and Surekha’s talk about Manjiri and Muskan. He decides to not interfere in Akshara’s happiness.

Akshara to stop Muskan?

Will Akshara refuse Manjiri’s condition and let Muskan and Kairav attend her wedding?

Akshara gets pregnant

During the mehendi ceremony of Akshara, Abhimanyu, we will see Akshara getting a call informing her that she is pregnant with Abhinav’s child.

Akshara to leave Abhimanyu?

As per the online buzz, Akshara will consider leaving Abhimanyu after learning about her pregnancy.

Abhimanyu to accept Akshara?

There’s been talk about Abhimanyu accepting Abhinav and Akshara’s child as his own, not wanting to repeat his past mistakes.

AbhiRa to separate?

Will Akshara leave Abhimanyu or will Abhimanyu accept Akshara, the twists have kept fans on tenterhooks.   

