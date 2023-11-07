Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai unaffected by leap; Bigg Boss 17 steps up on Top 10 most-liked Hindi TV shows list
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Anupamaa has topped the popularity charts yet again
Rupali Ganguly's TV show is suffering in TRPs, despite its popularity.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues its position at number 2.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is at number 3. Fans are waiting for Reeva to come back.
Teri Meri Doriyaann is steady at number 4 too, though Sahan fans are a little upset.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at number 5 again.
The leap has set in but despite the gen 3 end track, its popularity did not go down.
Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti starrer Bhagya Lakshmi is at number 6.
Indian Idol 14 claims its place at number 7.
Bigg Boss 17 has climbed up the spot. From number 10 it's now at number 8.
Yeh Hai Chahatein has slipped down a spot. It's at number 9.
Kundali Bhagya has seen a drastic fall this week. From 7th place, it's now at number 10.
