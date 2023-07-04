Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhir REFUSES to leave Akshara-Abhinav; Abhimanyu is NOT GUILTY of his actions

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023

Abir refuses to leave Akshara and Abhinav and go to Abhimanyu.

Abhir is heartbroken and locks himself in a room.

Akshara then sings for Abhir and he opens the door.

Abhir ties a rope around his, Akshara and Abhinav's hand as a mark of being together.

Aarohi confront Abhimanyu and questions what will happen to Roohi?

Abhimanyu says that he is not guilty about his actions.

Abhimanyu says that he would be the one to reveal the truth to Roohi.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Abhimanyu telling Roohi that he is the real father of Abhir.

In the upcoming episodes, Roohi will make Abhimanyu realise that Abhir won't be happy with him.

Akshara and Abhinav will stay heartbroken throughout as they will convince Abhir to go with Abhimanyu.

Will Akshara's dard leave Abhimanyu shattered?

