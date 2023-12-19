Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: BTS pics of Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and others will leave fans excited  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

Abhira will have another fall and Armaan will come to her rescue yet again. 

Armaan will lift Abhira and take her inside the Poddar Mansion. Kaveri punishes both Abhira and Ruhi and makes them stand outside Poddar Mansion. 

Abhira and Armaan will share an accidental forehead kiss, it seems. Fans are in for a treat. 

Fans are speculating that a reception track will be shown in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Rohit and Ruhi are all decked up for the function as well. 

Manish Goenka has met his enthu cutlet twin. Tap to know who...

Manoj Poddar, of course. Manish and Manoj will get along like a house on fire. 

Rohit will hug B Nanu yet again. But this time... 

Ruhi won't object to their hug like last time. In fact, she seems happy. Are you guys excited? 

That's not all, Abhira will be seen in Pahadi look on the show. Don't mind the blurry picture. 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fam looks like one big happy family. 

