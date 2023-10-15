Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What makes Pranali Rathod aka Akshara the most loved character on TV

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod celebrates her birthday today. Here's what makes Akshara the most loved character of television.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

TV's most loved show!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is TV's most loved show. Abhimanyu and Akshara have become the most popular jodi as well.

Pranali as Akshara

Birthday girl Pranali Rathod has made everyone fall in love with Akshara with her amazing performance.

Brilliant acting

Pranali has caught the character very well. She totally lives the character of Akshara and hence, we love watching it on-screen.

Beautiful Akshara

Akshara is a beautiful girl and she looks pretty in each of her looks on the show.

The perfect wife

Akshara is a perfect wife who loves her husband, family and also her son. Though Abhimanyu did wrong with her, she never stopped loving him.

A strong lady

Akshara has come across as a strong woman who is independent, smart and sensitive at the same time.

Ambitious

Though Akshara was not serious about her career earlier but post leaps we saw her have an ambition to make an identity of her own.

Fun and bubbly girl

Akshara is a happy girl who knows how to find happiness even in simple things.

A strong mother

Akshara is now a mother and we have seen how she has raised her son all alone. She now set to take the whole responsibility of her baby again.

Happy Birthday, Pranali aka Akshara!

Pranali has nailed it as Akshara. We love Akshara because of Pranali. Happy Birthday to the star of TV!

Thanks For Reading!

