Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What to expect before and after the leap 

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TOP TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for major twists. Check them out here...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

A leap being planned? 

BollywoodLife exclusively informed y'all that no leap will take place at least till the end of 2023. 

Twists planned 

Makers are planning an interesting storyline around AbhiRa. A look at what's planned before and after the leap 

Akshara's sherni avatar 

Akshara is Naira's daughter and her Sherni avatar will come out as Muskan is held hostage by goons. 

Akshara's new role 

Akshara will take Muskaan's bhaiji's place, that is, Abhinav's place in her life. 

Parth turns rebel 

Seeing Mahima appointing Abhi as the MD of Birla Hospital, Parth will decide to go against the Birlas.  

Abhimanyu's feelings 

Abhi will start feeling for Akshara once again. It will be because of her singing. 

Abhimanyu's dilemma 

Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanayu does not want to repeat past mistakes and hence will try to run away from his feelings. 

Akshara-Abhi's feelings return?

If reports are anything to go by, Abhi and Akshu might remain friends but slowly, their feelings might return. 

Abhir to accept Abhimanyu 

Abhir is likely to start giving Abhimanyu the place of his father, Abhinav. Abhimanyu is Abhir's real father. 

Abhimanyu's shocking move 

As per reports, Abhimanyu will apply vermilion on Akshara's forehead. 

AbhiRa to reunite?

As per the buzz online, Akshara and Abhimanyu will come together for Abhir's sake. 

Muskaan to reunite with Abhimanyu? 

Seeing Abhimanyu's efforts and genuine side, Muskaan will forgive Abhi and accept him as her brother again. 

