Harshad Chopda is one of the hottest actors we have in the television industry. He is also one of the most desirable celebs in the country. Today, we will be having a look at some of his amazing costars with whom he shares sizzling hot chemistry.Source: Bollywood
What makes Harshad Chopda a successful actor? Well, at first he has expressive and impressive eyes. His eyes speak so much that sometimes only his eyes are enough.Source: Bollywood
Apart from his eyes, Harshad Chopda's body language, his proximity to the costars in scenes leave fans gushing, crushing and craving. It's all about romance with Harshad.Source: Bollywood
Harshad Chopda was paired opposite Additi Gupta in Kis Des Mein Hai Merra Dil. The two played Prem and Heer in Ekta Kapoor's TV show. She shared such sizzling chemistry that he was even linked to Additi back then.Source: Bollywood
Sriti Jha and Harshad Chopda featured in Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava together. Fans loved Sriti and Harshad's chemistry in the show. Even Sriti was also linked to Harshad when they starred in the show together.Source: Bollywood
Another amazing romance story on ITV featuring Harshad Chopda. He played Anurag in Tere Liye opposite Anupriya Kapoor's Tani. Their jodi was a huge hit as well.Source: Bollywood
Out of all the costars he has worked with, Harshad Chopda's on-screen chemistry with Jennifer Winget in Bepannaah is still a huge hit amongst the masses. Harshad played Aditya Hooda in Bepannaah.Source: Bollywood
Currently, Harshad Chopda is ruling hearts as Abhimanyu. His chemistry with Pranali Rathod, who plays Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is loved by everyone. In fact, Harshad and Pranali are also linked together because of their stunning chemistry.Source: Bollywood
