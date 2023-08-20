Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata star cast educational qualifications

Know the educational qualifications of Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023
Harshad aka Abhimanyu holds an engineering degree but he chose to move forward with acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali aka Akshara has also done engineering.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohsin has electronics engineering degree and was also a topper.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi has done her Bachelor of Arts from Dehradun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina was a flight attendant before she started acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan has done fashion designing from the National Institute of Fashion and technology.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Sawant was trained for cabin crew duties and even worked professionally. Later, she decided to take up acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin Tyagi aka Manish has completed his graduation from his hometown, Meerut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abeer has a degree in audio engineering.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali has completed his graduation from Mumbai university and he loves boxing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ami has done Bachelor of Arts from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pragati holds a degree in fashion designing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neeraj has a degree in Spanish language.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nisha has a degree in Mass Media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Niyati has done masters in International publishing from the University of London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paras has completed graduation from Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharan has done Bachelor of Arts from Mumbai's Mithibai college.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vinay Jain has done his graduation from Sydenham College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
