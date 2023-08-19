Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaya Hai couples we miss the most and want back on the show

Kartik-Naira, Naksh-Kirti and other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couples whom we miss the most in the show.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new story

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's story is all about Abhimanyu and Akshara now. However, we had some amazing jodis on the show earlier.

Kartik-Naira

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi made us all love Kartik and Naira. The end of this story brought tears to eyes.

Kartik-Sirat

Mohsin-Shivangi once again impressed us as Kartik and Sirat. We hoped atleast they would have been there on the show.

Ranveer-Sirat

Karan Kundrra and Shivangi Joshi also created magic as Ranveer and Sirat.

Akshara-Naitik

Hina Khan and Karan Mehra aka Akshara-Naitik's simple story touched many hearts.

Naksh-Keerti

Rishi Dev and Mohena Kumari aka Naksh-Keerti also made the show interesting.

Samar-Gayu

Samir Onkar and Simran Khanna's chemistry also impressed the audience.

Akhilesh-Surekha

Shilpa Raizada and Ali Hasan were loved for their cute chemistry.

Varsha-Shaurya

Varsha and Shaurya also had an adorable love story on the show.

Rajshri-Vishambhar

Lata Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth had a beautiful story. It won't be wrong to say that it was the most loved story.

Nandini-Mohit

Nandini and Mohit made for a perfect pair on the show. It was a cute yet a true love story.

