Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaya Hai couples we miss the most and want back on the show

Kartik-Naira, Naksh-Kirti and other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couples whom we miss the most in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's story is all about Abhimanyu and Akshara now. However, we had some amazing jodis on the show earlier.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi made us all love Kartik and Naira. The end of this story brought tears to eyes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohsin-Shivangi once again impressed us as Kartik and Sirat. We hoped atleast they would have been there on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Kundrra and Shivangi Joshi also created magic as Ranveer and Sirat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan and Karan Mehra aka Akshara-Naitik's simple story touched many hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi Dev and Mohena Kumari aka Naksh-Keerti also made the show interesting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samir Onkar and Simran Khanna's chemistry also impressed the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Raizada and Ali Hasan were loved for their cute chemistry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varsha and Shaurya also had an adorable love story on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lata Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth had a beautiful story. It won't be wrong to say that it was the most loved story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nandini and Mohit made for a perfect pair on the show. It was a cute yet a true love story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
