YRKKH stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and more Top TV jodis that rule hearts and TRP charts

Abhimanyu-Akshara, Aradhana-Reyansh and other top TV jodis who rule the TRP charts.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Abhimanyu-Akshara

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara make for an adorable pair. #AbhiRa is undoubtedly ruling hearts.

Anupamaa-Anuj

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's sizzling chemistry make #MaAn the best pair on TV.

Aradhana-Reyansh

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have become the favourites. This is a new pair but they look magical on-screen.

Savi-Ishaan

Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma is also a new jodi but have started of well. Savi and Ishaan are already being loved by the audience.

Pressha-Rudraksh

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have made us love Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Katha-Viaan

Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan's crackling chemistry instantly touched the hearts of the audience.

Kunal-Vandana

Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe's show began recently. However, people have already showered their love on this jodi.

Prachi-Ranbir

Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul make for the perfect TV jodi.

Rishi-Lakshmi

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti's performances have made us love this jodi.

Rajveer-Palki

Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad have done a great job in Kundali Bhagya.

