YRKKH stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and more Top TV jodis that rule hearts and TRP charts

Abhimanyu-Akshara, Aradhana-Reyansh and other top TV jodis who rule the TRP charts. Sep 11, 2023
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara make for an adorable pair. #AbhiRa is undoubtedly ruling hearts.
Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's sizzling chemistry make #MaAn the best pair on TV.
Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have become the favourites. This is a new pair but they look magical on-screen.
Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma is also a new jodi but have started of well. Savi and Ishaan are already being loved by the audience.
Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have made us love Yeh Hai Chahatein.
Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan's crackling chemistry instantly touched the hearts of the audience.
Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe's show began recently. However, people have already showered their love on this jodi.
Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul make for the perfect TV jodi.
Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti's performances have made us love this jodi.
Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad have done a great job in Kundali Bhagya.
