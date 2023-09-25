YRKKH's AbhiRa, Katha Ankahee's KaViaan, Barsatein's ArAnsh and other TV jodis making fans swoon

TV jodis like Abhimanyu-Akshara, Aradhana-Reyansh, Katha-Viaan and others have impressed us with their crackling chemistry.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

YRKKH's Abhimanyu-Akshara

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's magical chemistry has impressed the audience. #AbhiRa are the most loved couple of telly town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barsatein's Aradhana-Reyansh

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have been paired for the first time and we are in love with Aradhana and Reyansh's love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa and Anuj

Who isn't a fan of Anupamaa and Anuj? Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have our heart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katha Ankahee's Viaan and Katha

Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan's unique jodi has impressed the audience in Katha Ankahee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

GHKPM's Savi and Ishaan

Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora are getting all the love as Savi and Ishaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BKAKS's Kunal and Vandana

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si began recently and Mohit Malik-Sayali Salunkhe have been amazing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumkum Bhagya's Prachi and Ranbir

Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul's chemistry in Kumkum Bhagya has been winning everyone's hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radha and Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan's Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy make for an adorable on-screen pair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhagya Lakshmi's Rishi and Lakshmi

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are loved as Lakshmi and Rishi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kundali Bhagya's Rajveer and Palki

Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad impressed as Rajveer and Palki in Kundali Bhagya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

