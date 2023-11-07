12 Bollywood stars who suffered from mental health problems

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

Deepika Padukone was probably the first actress who opened up about her battle with depression which led to many other actors to do the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan also once revealed that he went into depression after the injury on his shoulder thinking he won’t be able to perform at the same level.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Following the death of his mother and wife, him being involved in scandals and then jailed, Sanjay Dutt went into depression.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There is also the horrifying case of Jiah Khan who allegedly ended up taking her own life after fighting a hard battle against depression.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actress Shama Sikander suffered from Bipolar Disorder after her boyfriend spotted it and convinced her to see a doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Legendary actor Rajesh Khanna suffered from depression and that was the said cause of the downfall in his career. A failed marriage also added up to it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilip Kumar, another very popular name of the Bollywood industry, suffered from depression after the death of his beloved co-actress Madhubala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Famous singer Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed that he suffered from bipolar disorder and medications no longer worked for him, he remained in that state for months.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D’Cruz opened up about her disorder of body dysmorphia and how it took her to a point where she felt suicidal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar previously revealed that he suffered from depression and anxiety. He mentioned that even though medications help, therapies played a huge role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We saw Anushka Sharma talk about her mental health problems as she opened up about her battle against anxiety and how medications helped her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor was one of the actors who spoke against her battle with anxiety in 2013 and her experience of dealing with it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Dunki, Salaar and other December releases that will end 2023 with a bang

 

 Find Out More