12 Bollywood stars who suffered from mental health problems
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Deepika Padukone was probably the first actress who opened up about her battle with depression which led to many other actors to do the same.
Shah Rukh Khan also once revealed that he went into depression after the injury on his shoulder thinking he won’t be able to perform at the same level.
Following the death of his mother and wife, him being involved in scandals and then jailed, Sanjay Dutt went into depression.
There is also the horrifying case of Jiah Khan who allegedly ended up taking her own life after fighting a hard battle against depression.
Actress Shama Sikander suffered from Bipolar Disorder after her boyfriend spotted it and convinced her to see a doctor.
Legendary actor Rajesh Khanna suffered from depression and that was the said cause of the downfall in his career. A failed marriage also added up to it.
Dilip Kumar, another very popular name of the Bollywood industry, suffered from depression after the death of his beloved co-actress Madhubala.
Famous singer Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed that he suffered from bipolar disorder and medications no longer worked for him, he remained in that state for months.
Ileana D’Cruz opened up about her disorder of body dysmorphia and how it took her to a point where she felt suicidal.
Karan Johar previously revealed that he suffered from depression and anxiety. He mentioned that even though medications help, therapies played a huge role.
We saw Anushka Sharma talk about her mental health problems as she opened up about her battle against anxiety and how medications helped her.
Shraddha Kapoor was one of the actors who spoke against her battle with anxiety in 2013 and her experience of dealing with it.
