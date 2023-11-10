9 Bollywood stars who overcame drug and alcohol addiction
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Kangana Ranaut once claimed that more than 90 percent of the Bollywood stars are or were drug addicts at one point of time.
Fardeen Khan’s short lived Bollywood career took a dive when he got caught for alleged possession of cocaine in 2001, he had to go through a detoxification course later that year.
Sanjay Dutt is one of the characters that has been very open with the possession of drugs, he also mentioned that he started doing drugs in college.
Vijay Raaz once got arrested for the possession of drugs in 2005 with DJ Aqeel in Abu Dhabi. Raj had to also spend 7 days of his time at jail.
Kangana Ranaut admitted in a video posted on Instagram that she was addicted to drugs at one point of time.
Ranbir Kapoor admitted to the usage of drugs while he was in college in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.
Prateik Babbar admitted to the usage of drugs and said that he first tried drugs at the age of 13 and they remained with him since. He later opted for therapy and is doing better since.
Honey Singh also confirmed in a statement given that he had bipolar disorder and was also big on the use of alcohol.
Pooja Bhatt also talked about his alcoholism problem and that she used to drink a lot of alcohol as a coping method in a statement given to Mumbai Mirror.
Legendary actor Dharmendra admitted that he destroyed his own career due to his drinking problems while promoting his movie Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.
