Ahead of Tiger 3, Top 8 most memorable moments from Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Part of the YRF Universe, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai had some really memorable moments and strong action sequences.
The film kicks off with a breathtaking action scene where Tiger takes down a group of militants in Iraq, setting up for the action that was about to come.
Tiger and Zoya’s first meeting was also quite memorable, set up in the Istanbul marketplace, the scene is also very important to the story.
Probably one of the best action sequences from the first part of the movie was the one on top of the train with Tiger fighting ISI agents.
There was also the emotional farewell between Tiger and Zoya which was quite pivotal for the movie and to set up for the next movie as well.
The next part of the movie kicked off with a fiery action sequence of Tiger fighting off wolves to save his son.
The Hospital fight which was crucial to save the hostages is a must watch scene from the movie.
The heartwarming scene of Tiger saving a small kid who the terrorists turned into a suicide bomber was gut wrenching to watch.
Tiger and Zoya’s escape after getting caught by the terrorists was iconic in the movie.
We can expect similar type of memorable action sequences in Tiger 3. The trailer of the movie has raised the expectations of the fans. Tiger 3 releases on 12 November on Diwali.
