From Arbaaz Khan to Johnny Lever, bollywood actors who have been a part of Pakistani movies
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Arbaaz Khan featured in the movie called, Godfather: The Legend Continues. He played the role of Shakir Khan.
Naseeruddin Shah was a part of Khud Ke Liye, alongside other big Pakistani stars like Fawad Khan.
Om Puri acted in a movie called, Actor in Law which was released in 2016.
Neha Dhupia was a part of the movie called, Kabhi Pyar Na Karna with other Pakistani stars like Veena Malik.
The main villain of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover played a similar role in Pakistani movie, Virsa.
Johnny Lever lit up the Pakistani cinema with his performance in, Love Mein Ghum.
Shilpa Shukla made her debut in the film industry with a Pakistani movie called, Khamosh Pani in 2003.
Kirron Kher was another actor who was a part of the movie Khamosh Pani alongside Shilpa Shukla.
Amrita Arora also played a short role in Godfather: The Legend Continues.
Bigg Boss 4 winner and The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Shewta Tiwari played a part in the movie Sultanat which was released in 2014.
