Halloween 2023: Top 9 Bollywood celebs who took everyone by surprise with their costumes

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Halloween is a festival celebrated on the 31st October.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is believed that dead souls come back to their homes on this day so people dress in costumes to greet them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday once dressed as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for Halloween.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor pulled off this perfect Marilyn Monroe look for Halloween a few years ago.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shanaya Kapoor as Mia, the Princess of Genovia from The Princess Diaries, serves the perfect Halloween look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jahnvi Kapoor as Morticia Addams from the Addams family looks too cool.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif also put in a lot of effort to pull off her Harley Quinn look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor once showed off her gothic style with Wednesday Addams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover as Agent M and Agent J from Men in Black show how one should dress for Halloween.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Navya Naveli Nanda’s princess Jasmine look is just perfect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan dressed up as an Easter Bunny for Halloween.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean dramas with English subtitles available on Youtube

 

 Find Out More