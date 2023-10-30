Halloween 2023: Top 9 Bollywood celebs who took everyone by surprise with their costumes
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023
Halloween is a festival celebrated on the 31st October.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is believed that dead souls come back to their homes on this day so people dress in costumes to greet them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday once dressed as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for Halloween.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor pulled off this perfect Marilyn Monroe look for Halloween a few years ago.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shanaya Kapoor as Mia, the Princess of Genovia from The Princess Diaries, serves the perfect Halloween look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jahnvi Kapoor as Morticia Addams from the Addams family looks too cool.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif also put in a lot of effort to pull off her Harley Quinn look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor once showed off her gothic style with Wednesday Addams.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover as Agent M and Agent J from Men in Black show how one should dress for Halloween.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navya Naveli Nanda’s princess Jasmine look is just perfect.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan dressed up as an Easter Bunny for Halloween.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas with English subtitles available on Youtube
Find Out More